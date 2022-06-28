0

I recently started a new position and am working on declaring/electing benefits with my employer. To my surprise this employer allows "domestic partners" to be insured for various forms of insurance (health, vision, dental, AD&D, Life, etc). I spoke with an HR representative and was told that I may elect to cover my fiance.

I see two similar, but not exact, questions on money.so. The first discusses adding legally recognized domestic partners to employer sponsored insurance plans. My fiance and I are not legally recognized domestic partners, but we have lived together for ~2 years and will get married in one year. The second question looks to be more closely related to my question, but lacking a few details I specifically want to ask about.

From the second question linked it looks like there is a tax implication to adding someone (legal domestic partner or otherwise) under your employer sponsored insurance. That is, the cost of the insurance must be taken from the employee post-tax. Which to me personally is not a big deal I think (from my understanding this should only equate to ~$100 not taken pre-tax which shouldn't result in any reasonable tax benefit if it were pre-tax).

Other than this implication, are there any general implications I should be aware of when adding someone to my employer sponsored insurance? Further, just for clarification, could someone explain the tax implication and whether there is a scenario where it may not be a good idea to add someone under your employer sponsored insurance?

Another little piece of related information. My HR representative told me if I participate in the HSA I can double the yearly contribution limit. Which to me is very welcome given I can carry that pre-tax money forever and start building it now/fast while I'm relatively young and healthy.

EDIT: Located in the USA.

  • Are you in the US?
    – littleadv
    22 hours ago
  • Yes, located in the US. Will add to post.
    – KDecker
    22 hours ago

For Federal tax, these are all non-deductible. I.e.: yes, you'll pay all the costs after tax, whereas all the benefits for yourself and/or your dependents (per the IRS rules) are pre-tax. Spouse would be a dependent, but domestic partner (official or otherwise) is a stranger to you as far as the Federal government is concerned.

For HSA, similarly, you cannot double your contribution because your partner is not a qualified dependent.

For State law, things may be different, but usually only for registered domestic partners. Check your local laws.

Also, in some States common-law marriage is still a thing.

  • Thank you, and dang about the HSA, // No common law in my state. // When you say registered domestic partner is that different from official domestic partner? // So I will always pay my cost portion pre-tax no matter whomever else is on the plan? // Is there any tax implication(s) for my fiance?
    – KDecker
    21 hours ago
  • @KDecker registered = official. If you don't have a formal domestic partnership then you're not really domestic partners in the legal sense of the term. Re your own cost - it depends on the employer, my employer for example, has different plans for singles and families, and there's no "my cost" in a family plan. It will all be after tax.
    – littleadv
    20 hours ago
  • "Spouse would be a dependent, but domestic partner (official or otherwise) is a stranger to you as far as the Federal government is concerned." A spouse is never a tax dependent, but a stranger could be your tax dependent if they lived with you, make under $4300 the whole year, and you provide more than half of their support.
    – user102008
    2 hours ago

