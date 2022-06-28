I recently started a new position and am working on declaring/electing benefits with my employer. To my surprise this employer allows "domestic partners" to be insured for various forms of insurance (health, vision, dental, AD&D, Life, etc). I spoke with an HR representative and was told that I may elect to cover my fiance.

I see two similar, but not exact, questions on money.so. The first discusses adding legally recognized domestic partners to employer sponsored insurance plans. My fiance and I are not legally recognized domestic partners, but we have lived together for ~2 years and will get married in one year. The second question looks to be more closely related to my question, but lacking a few details I specifically want to ask about.

From the second question linked it looks like there is a tax implication to adding someone (legal domestic partner or otherwise) under your employer sponsored insurance. That is, the cost of the insurance must be taken from the employee post-tax. Which to me personally is not a big deal I think (from my understanding this should only equate to ~$100 not taken pre-tax which shouldn't result in any reasonable tax benefit if it were pre-tax).

Other than this implication, are there any general implications I should be aware of when adding someone to my employer sponsored insurance? Further, just for clarification, could someone explain the tax implication and whether there is a scenario where it may not be a good idea to add someone under your employer sponsored insurance?

Another little piece of related information. My HR representative told me if I participate in the HSA I can double the yearly contribution limit. Which to me is very welcome given I can carry that pre-tax money forever and start building it now/fast while I'm relatively young and healthy.

EDIT: Located in the USA.