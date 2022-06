There are SPX index options that expire every single day now (Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays). I know that SPX options will trade until 4:00pm ET on the day of expiration. However, on days before the expiration day, they will trade until 4:15pm ET.

On days before the expiration day, how are prices set for SPX options between 4:00pm and 4:15pm when the value of the underlying SPX index doesn't change between 4:00 and 4:15?