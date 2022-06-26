3

I receive US military retirement, and Veterans Administration Disability and Social Security. What is taxed in Canada? Is anything exempt such as the Veterans Disability?

  • Do you have any investment income, such as interest earned in a bank? Do you have any Canadian-sourced retirement income? Have you been a resident of Canada for a long time, including when you were working? Have you ever filed taxes in Canada / filed US taxes after you immigrated? These questions could all help provide context for a complete answer.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    yesterday

Publication 597 by the US IRS says:

U.S. social security benefits paid to a resident of Canada are taxed in Canada as if they were benefits under the Canada Pension Plan, except that 15% of the amount of the benefit is exempt from Canadian tax.

