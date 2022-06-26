I receive US military retirement, and Veterans Administration Disability and Social Security. What is taxed in Canada? Is anything exempt such as the Veterans Disability?
Do you have any investment income, such as interest earned in a bank? Do you have any Canadian-sourced retirement income? Have you been a resident of Canada for a long time, including when you were working? Have you ever filed taxes in Canada / filed US taxes after you immigrated? These questions could all help provide context for a complete answer.– Grade 'Eh' Baconyesterday
Publication 597 by the US IRS says:
U.S. social security benefits paid to a resident of Canada are taxed in Canada as if they were benefits under the Canada Pension Plan, except that 15% of the amount of the benefit is exempt from Canadian tax.