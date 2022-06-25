I am in a situation where I am looking to receive a gift of 10K USD from my parents. I am looking for the least complicated way of doing this.

I am dual nationality French / American, with two bank accounts: one in Belgium and one in the United Kingdom. I am a registered resident in my Belgian commune, and have been studying in the UK for the past 3 years (spending about 25% of the year in Belgium and 75% in the UK).

I want to know what exactly my obligations are, and any advice about the best way to go about this.

I have a feeling I'm going to have to see a professional about this, but thought I'd try my luck here first.