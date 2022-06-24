I'm trying to understand if in California you are limited to the same $10k federal limit on property tax deduction.

The only CA government info I can find is here

Line 5e The federal deduction for state and local tax is limited to $10,000 ($5,000 for married filing separate) for the aggregate of state and local income taxes and property taxes. California does not conform. If your deduction was limited under federal law, enter an adjustment on line 5e, column C for the amount over the federal limit.

"California does not conform" makes it sound like there is no limit

But the thread here seems to be unsure