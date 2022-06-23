I have been chatting with a friend who asserts that all investments have an associated risk. In reference to this I suggested a High Interest Savings Account, claiming it has no risk. My friend asserts that this is quite different from "no risk."

So I want to ask where does the risk come from in reference to a HISA, or is there even any?

For context, I'm refering to HISA offered by Canadian banks such as CIBC.