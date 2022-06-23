Typically, in finance, "risk" means "variance of returns" - so an investment with high "risk" can gain or lose significant amounts of value in a time period. There are other types of "risk" including default risk (the risk that the investment won't pay our what it is supposed to), counterparty risk (the risk that the other side of the investment won't pay out), etc.
For a bank account, there is no risk in terms of return variance - you will get whatever interest you are entitled to based on the terms of the account. There might be counterparty risk if the bank is not insured by some agency, but no risk in the investment sense.
That said, high-interest accounts typically have other requirements like balance minimums that make up for some of the "cost" to the bank of paying more interest, but these are not "risks" per se (other than maybe liquidity risks if you can't use all of the funds when you need to).