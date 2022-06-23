0

I have been chatting with a friend who asserts that all investments have an associated risk. In reference to this I suggested a High Interest Savings Account, claiming it has no risk. My friend asserts that this is quite different from "no risk."

So I want to ask where does the risk come from in reference to a HISA, or is there even any?

For context, I'm refering to HISA offered by Canadian banks such as CIBC.

Improve this question
New contributor
akozi is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • That is a term that lots of people use for different things. If you are talking about a government insured savings account (FDIC in the US), that's different than a money market account that isn't FDIC insured or one of the various apps that offer "high interest savings accounts" that have various investment risks
    – Justin Cave
    1 hour ago
  • @JustinCave In my case I was talking about a HISA via an Canadian Bank, such as CIBC. However, I'm okay with the question being answered by any of the options you suggested, hopefully the just state their appropriate assumption in their answer
    – akozi
    1 hour ago

3 Answers 3

Reset to default
1

If it's a true savings account, then it won't have any more risk than any other savings accounts. Not zero, but very low if your country has well-regulated banks.

The higher interest accounts usually have strings attached. For example, you have to give 90 days notice of withdrawals, or you can only open one if you have another account with the same bank.

Improve this answer
2
  • Is it fair to say then that if my only other option is to have a regular savings account with a bank then moving that money to a HISA does not come with any risk of its own?
    – akozi
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    @akozi Yes. But make sure you qualify for the account, and the attached strings are acceptable to you.
    – Simon B
    1 hour ago
1

Typically, in finance, "risk" means "variance of returns" - so an investment with high "risk" can gain or lose significant amounts of value in a time period. There are other types of "risk" including default risk (the risk that the investment won't pay our what it is supposed to), counterparty risk (the risk that the other side of the investment won't pay out), etc.

For a bank account, there is no risk in terms of return variance - you will get whatever interest you are entitled to based on the terms of the account. There might be counterparty risk if the bank is not insured by some agency, but no risk in the investment sense.

That said, high-interest accounts typically have other requirements like balance minimums that make up for some of the "cost" to the bank of paying more interest, but these are not "risks" per se (other than maybe liquidity risks if you can't use all of the funds when you need to).

Improve this answer
1

There is no fixed definition of "high interest savings account" so you'd need to view the disclosures.

If you are opening an account at a bank and that account is insured by the government (the FDIC or NCUA in the United States) then there is (effectively) no risk of losing your money assuming your account is under the deposit insurance limit (currently $250,000 per depositor per bank per ownership category).

Frequently, banks offer money market accounts that offer better returns but are not FDIC insured. These accounts invest in very safe short term corporate and government bonds so the risk of losing money is very, very low and hasn't happened in history. But it could happen in theory. During the sign-up process, there should be a screen that warns you that you are investing in a non-FDIC insured account but that tends to be a warning that people blow right past.

There are also lots of non-bank entities that offer things called "high interest savings accounts". Some of these partner with actual banks so that your funds are FDIC insured. Some are investment companies that are offering uninsured money market funds that are still incredibly safe. Still others are investing in reasonably safe assets but not completely safe so you could lose money.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

akozi is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.