I am in USA.

I am trying to understand term life insurance. My husband makes $150K a year and wanted to get a term life. I believe the rule is 10 times your yearly salary so for us it would be term life insurance for 1.5 million. We called Zander insurance and got the rates for example $50 a month for next 40 years. My husband is 40 right now. If my husband lives more than 80 years then the term life insurance will not cover since he is outside the term. If we want to renew it then it will be super expensive.

So I am not understanding that what is the point of term life insurance? Are we betting that the person will die without the time period he/she has originally suggested.

    Are you hoping to make money from the insurance or protect against the financial troubles of your husband passing?...
    – Nosjack
    1 hour ago
  • Since my husband is the bread winner in the family, I do want some sort of money after his passing so I can support the family.
    – Mary Doe
    1 hour ago

I think the pare you are missing is that it isn't there to replace your husband, it is to replace his income.

The implicit assumption is that when your husband is 80 he is no longer earning a salary. At 80 he is most likely living on a combination of savings, pensions, and social security. Also, probably at that point he has fewer dependents because the children would be adults living on their own.

However, if you expect he will still have a job supporting other people on his employment income at 80 you might consider other options like whole life or a longer term policy.

  • Thanks. That makes more sense. It is for something unexpected.
    – Mary Doe
    51 mins ago
The point is to provide a safety net in case of unexpected event. After the age of 80 death becomes somewhat expected, so you should be prepared. Generally term insurance is good for a term where the unexpected event would be in particular disruptive. For example: for the duration of your mortgage, or until the kids finish college and become self-sufficient, etc.

The goal of term insurance is to replace a stream of income if somebody dies. At some point after a person retires, the stream of income that needs to be replaced isn't wages and salaries it is money from social security, pensions, and retirement accounts.

Many people find that at some point they no longer need as much life insurance, they may even find that they don't need any life insurance. Hopefully this happens before the costs explodes.

Regarding the amount of coverage and length of term, that takes a financial analysis. It depends on the other sources of income and how much it will take to support the surviving family members. You may find that the amount needed now, will be different from what is needed in 10 years. Many people find they need to reevaluate as kids are born, grow up, hit college, and then move out.

