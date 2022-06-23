I am in USA.

I am trying to understand term life insurance. My husband makes $150K a year and wanted to get a term life. I believe the rule is 10 times your yearly salary so for us it would be term life insurance for 1.5 million. We called Zander insurance and got the rates for example $50 a month for next 40 years. My husband is 40 right now. If my husband lives more than 80 years then the term life insurance will not cover since he is outside the term. If we want to renew it then it will be super expensive.

So I am not understanding that what is the point of term life insurance? Are we betting that the person will die without the time period he/she has originally suggested.