Almost one year ago, I bought my first car. It's the first and thus far only motor vehicle registered/insured to my name. The insurance company just sent me this invoice:

They told me that for the next duration of one year, my actual no-claims class will stay 0 ("tatsächliche SF-Klasse"). However, I will receive a special classification of 1 at that insurance company ("Sondereinstufung bei AdmiralDirekt").

I have never been involved in an officially registered accident, except when an SUV ran over my parked motorbike (registered&insured to my father) and I called the police hoping they'd do something about it. However, a few months ago I scratched my car on private property (no other vehicles involved; nothing reported to the insurance company) and got it painted. The company that painted it asked for my vehicle registration certificate. I thought they'd asked for it because of the color code, but could they have told my insurance company that something happened to my car?

The fact that my actual no-claims class stayed at 0 at first made sense to me after having read that it's always calculated to the 1st of January because by the 1st of January I only had my car for about 5 months.

However, I have learned today that I actually should have received the no-claims class 1/2 because I've had my driver's license for more than 3 years when I insured my car. After half a year of no-claims class 1/2, I should've received no-claims class 1. I received my motorcycle license when I was 16, my driver's license for cars when I was 17, and was allowed to drive alone when I was 18. Now I'm 27. So no matter what day of the year you calculate that to and now matter how you round it, it's been more than 3 years.

Are insurance companies allowed to keep the no-claims class down like that? I'd imagine them to be obligated to improve it because otherwise they could just always keep it at 0 so I will never switch to a different insurance company.