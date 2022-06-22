So i have seen multiple treads about cfd for long term investing, I post a selection for those who could be interested:

They say the main disadvantages of cfds are Margin, Fees and the broker being a market maket or going bankrupt. So they highly discourage them for long term investing. but my case is different... because right now ActivTrades is proposing an account with no fees and commissions if u accept to have 1:1 leverage. In the state where I live, the accounts are also legally guaranteed against bankruptcy up to € 100,000. So I wouldn't have that risk either.

The other brokers that allow you to invest directly in the underlying product without using cfds all have relatively high commissions compared to the capital that I am willing to invest, the possibility of investing without commissions would be a great advantage at the expense of having to invest through cfds...

Given these conditions, are cfds still a bad idea for long-term investing?

All opinions are welcome

Thanks