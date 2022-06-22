1

I am looking at the 52 week price range for USD Coin and it shows

52 Week Range:  0.9874 - 2.3496

Since it is pegged 1:1 to USD, how did it go all the way to $2.3496?

    It most likely didn't.
    – Hart CO
    1 hour ago
    @HartCO could Yahoo Finance be wrong?
    – Sandeep
    1 hour ago
    I don't see any points on the chart above 1.04xx so it seems like it's wrong.
    – Hart CO
    49 mins ago

