We are planning on prebuying heating oil this year to avoid high costs if the price rises over the winter.

We can buy now, or wait until fall. The person I spoke to over the phone said she would advise us to wait, because "we expect prices will go down after summer." But this doesn't make sense to me. The price of literally everything is rising with no end in sight, plus the demand will be higher in fall when everyone starts filling up.

What are some possible reasons that a heating oil rep would be anticipating oil prices falling?

The script they are reading from tells them to say this. If they will make more money if the prices do X, then they will tell you they will do the opposite of X in a few months.

Don't ask the person you are making a bet with, which option you should pick.

Heating oil is at record high prices. It's not unreasonable to think that the price will go down at some point, especially if production increases due to high prices. However, generally the cheapest time to buy oil is the summer when demand is low, so that is working against you.

Now, they could be lying, or they could just be wrong, or it could go down later than they predict - no one knows for sure.

The question is, are you willing to make that bet? The point of pre-buying is to lock in prices, taking out price risk. If you do not buy, and prices go even higher, could your budget afford it? Or would you adjust usage to reduce your cost? If you do pre-buy, and prices go down, would you be upset that you overpaid, or just be comforted that your prices were locked in either way?

If it were me, I would be hesitant to pre-buy at all-time high prices. But you do what makes sense for your budget.

