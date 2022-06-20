What are some possible reasons that a heating oil rep would be anticipating oil prices falling?

Heating oil is at record high prices. It's not unreasonable to think that the price will go down at some point, especially if production increases due to high prices. However, generally the cheapest time to buy oil is the summer when demand is low, so that is working against you.

Now, they could be lying, or they could just be wrong, or it could go down later than they predict - no one knows for sure.

The question is, are you willing to make that bet? The point of pre-buying is to lock in prices, taking out price risk. If you do not buy, and prices go even higher, could your budget afford it? Or would you adjust usage to reduce your cost? If you do pre-buy, and prices go down, would you be upset that you overpaid, or just be comforted that your prices were locked in either way?

If it were me, I would be hesitant to pre-buy at all-time high prices. But you do what makes sense for your budget.