We are planning on prebuying heating oil this year to avoid high costs if the price rises over the winter.
We can buy now, or wait until fall. The person I spoke to over the phone said she would advise us to wait, because "we expect prices will go down after summer." But this doesn't make sense to me. The price of literally everything is rising with no end in sight, plus the demand will be higher in fall when everyone starts filling up.
What are some possible reasons that a heating oil rep would be anticipating oil prices falling?