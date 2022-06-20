Is there a gallery with templates for budget reports for Gnucash? Even better if they are ADHD-friendly and dislexya-friendly. The standard budget reports are very hard to read.
Stack Exchange network consists of 180 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Is there a gallery with templates for budget reports for Gnucash? Even better if they are ADHD-friendly and dislexya-friendly. The standard budget reports are very hard to read.