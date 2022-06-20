-1

I've never invested in shares, so I know very little to nothing. But there is a question I've always had about shares (feel free to treat me as stupid when explaining... Will actually help).

If I buy a share for say £60 and then the next day it drops to £0 but then say a week later its back up to £120. Could I sell off my share for £120 or is it a case of if it drops below what you buy it for that's it.. You can't make any money on it...

And can it drop to minus.. Like... -£200... Would I then end up owing money?

I know these will sound like stupid questions, but I just really want to know.

Same questions about stocks too... Or is it the same outcome?

You can sell your shares for whatever someone is willing to pay for them, so even if it drops to zero and back up to 120, you can sell them for 120 - ignoring the detail that you can't always trade for the last price, but assuming that someone is willing to pay 120 (the bid).

Now if a stock actually went to zero it would probably never trade again, but the main point is that you can sell for whatever the bid price is now, regardless of what it's been in the past.

And no, stocks cannot go below zero. Common Equity holders are not responsible for the debt of a company, so they have no liability whatsoever, so there is not a scenario where the shareholders would have to pay to get rid of their shares. At worst they become worthless.

