I've never invested in shares, so I know very little to nothing. But there is a question I've always had about shares (feel free to treat me as stupid when explaining... Will actually help).

If I buy a share for say £60 and then the next day it drops to £0 but then say a week later its back up to £120. Could I sell off my share for £120 or is it a case of if it drops below what you buy it for that's it.. You can't make any money on it...

And can it drop to minus.. Like... -£200... Would I then end up owing money?

I know these will sound like stupid questions, but I just really want to know.

Same questions about stocks too... Or is it the same outcome?