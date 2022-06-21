Call the police and see what they can do to help get the car back (which might include reporting it stolen). Don't stop making payments or it will wreck your credit (not hers). When you get the car back, see how much carmax will give you for the car. Hopefully it is more than what you owe. If not, you can either hand it over, in which case that will still report it as a bad debt and might come after you for the difference, try and sell it yourself, or come up with the difference and pay off the rest of the debt.

And don't get a car loan (or any loan) for another person in the future unless you're married.