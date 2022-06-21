I got a loan on a car from CarMax for my girlfriend. She was to make the payments but instead took off with it & I can't find her. Should I report it stolen? The insurance, loan and registration are in my name. I want to let it go back for repossession.
-
3Legal advice is a bit off topic here - visit and talk to a lawyer..– iLuvLogix13 hours ago
-
The loan tag & insurance are all in my name. Do i jist let Carmax deal with it or what should i do from here???– Shay Tangretti13 hours ago
-
15Whose name is the car's title in?– glibdud13 hours ago
2 Answers
Call the police and see what they can do to help get the car back (which might include reporting it stolen). Don't stop making payments or it will wreck your credit (not hers). When you get the car back, see how much carmax will give you for the car. Hopefully it is more than what you owe. If not, you can either hand it over, in which case that will still report it as a bad debt and might come after you for the difference, try and sell it yourself, or come up with the difference and pay off the rest of the debt.
And don't get a car loan (or any loan) for another person in the future unless you're married.
It is obviously best for everyone (you, the lender, and the insurance company) that she return the car. Unless she is escaping your abuse, taking off is unacceptable.
Unless you wish to give the car to her and meet the payment for the car itself and insurance, you must report the car stolen. Failure to do so effectively gives consent to her use of a car for which you are stuck paying. By taking an expensive asset of yours, she has clearly shown contempt for you. Ditch her and find a new girlfriend as she is untrustworthy with your basic economic interest.