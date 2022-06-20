I am a US citizen living long-term in Germany, paid by a German employer.
My taxes were deducted normally throughout the year from my paychecks, and sum to
A. It turns out I overpaid a bit, by amount
B which will get refunded in the end-of-year German tax form.
Also, I studied in Germany and my tuition will receive a tax rebate in large amount
C.
So when I fill out my US tax form, and I take the foreign tax credit, what can I deduct as taxes levied/accrued in the foreign country?
A? Or
A - B - C?