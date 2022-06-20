0

I am a US citizen living long-term in Germany, paid by a German employer.

My taxes were deducted normally throughout the year from my paychecks, and sum to A. It turns out I overpaid a bit, by amount B which will get refunded in the end-of-year German tax form.

Also, I studied in Germany and my tuition will receive a tax rebate in large amount C.

So when I fill out my US tax form, and I take the foreign tax credit, what can I deduct as taxes levied/accrued in the foreign country? A? Or A - B - C?

Improve this question
New contributor
Spiel und Spaß is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Spiel und Spaß is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.