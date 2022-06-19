Say I have a $100 balance, the margin requirement is 10%, I short a stock at $100, and the stock drops down to $10, is my profit 90% or 1000%? To more more specific, is the profit 90% relative to my balance and 1000% relative to my initial margin?
Stack Exchange network consists of 180 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Say I have a $100 balance, the margin requirement is 10%, I short a stock at $100, and the stock drops down to $10, is my profit 90% or 1000%? To more more specific, is the profit 90% relative to my balance and 1000% relative to my initial margin?