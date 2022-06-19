As an ETF beginner I have four ETFs like

iShares Oil & Gas Exploration & Production UCITS ETF - USD ACC Morningstar Rating Morningstar Rating™ , WKN: A1JKQL, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index BNP Paribas Easy Energy & Metals Enhanced Roll UCITS ETF - EUR ACC, WKN: A2AE6P Lyxor Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF - I USD DIS, WKN: ETF090, 12 commodities in energy, noble and industry metals Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - EUR ACC, WKN: LYX0Z2, energy, metals and agricultural products

All of them drop in the last 14 days. These drops are something not usual for these ETFs, their historic performance is not affected by drop in this amount.

Q1: Does somebody understand what happens with these ETFs?

Q2: And, much more interessant question for me: which investigation ways do you use to understand such trends?