  • I am making a calculator in Excel that I will then convert into a JS function to use on my website.
  I posted this also here: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/72675007/calculate-trade-position-cost-and-stop-loss

- Input this data:

  1. Account size ($) - A$
  2. Risk to account per trade (%) - R%
  3. Share price ($) - S$

- Output this data:

  1. Trade cost ($) - How much it will cost to buy x amount of shares.
  2. Share QTY (Units) - How many shares are purchased for x trade cost.
  3. Stop Loss ($) - The lowest the share price can go before risking more than the R%
  4. Risk to account in ($)
  5. position new value at Stop Loss ($)
  6. account loss ($)

---- WHAT I CURRENTLY HAVE ----

  • Risk to account in ($) ### =B1*B2
  • Share QTY (units) ### =B7/B8
  • Position value (units) ### =(B8*B9)/(B8/B10)
  • Account loss (units) ### =B7-B11
  • Trade cost ### =B3*B8

Spreadsheet img showing the above

---- WHAT I AM ASKING ----

  1. How to calculate the Stop Loss?
  2. Can my existing formulas be improved?

