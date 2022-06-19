---- Preface ----
- I am making a calculator in Excel that I will then convert into a JS function to use on my website.
- Input this data:
- Account size ($) - A$
- Risk to account per trade (%) - R%
- Share price ($) - S$
- Output this data:
- Trade cost ($) - How much it will cost to buy x amount of shares.
- Share QTY (Units) - How many shares are purchased for x trade cost.
- Stop Loss ($) - The lowest the share price can go before risking more than the R%
- Risk to account in ($)
- position new value at Stop Loss ($)
- account loss ($)
---- WHAT I CURRENTLY HAVE ----
- Risk to account in ($) ### =B1*B2
- Share QTY (units) ### =B7/B8
- Position value (units) ### =(B8*B9)/(B8/B10)
- Account loss (units) ### =B7-B11
- Trade cost ### =B3*B8
Spreadsheet img showing the above
---- WHAT I AM ASKING ----
- How to calculate the Stop Loss?
- Can my existing formulas be improved?
---- POSTFACE ----
- Thank you for your help :)