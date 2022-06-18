We cannot answer that for you. Also, products get you to goals, they are not goals. A 401(k) is, essentially, a product.

Sit down and look at what you want to do. Do you want a vacation in 5 years, every five years, every year? Do you want a winter home? Would you like to sing in the Metropolitan Opera?

Write out your goals, which you have to find first, in a form so concrete that anybody could buy it for you.

For example, I want a winter home is not a goal. I want a three-bedroom, two-bath, one-story home with blue siding in Miami Florida's South Beach area that is within walking distance from Starbucks that will be purchased on June 5th, 2024 is a goal.

I want to walk the Appalachian trail from Springer Mountain Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine starting on the opening day in 2027 is a goal.

Once you have those, then you can put financial targets on them. We can help you then.