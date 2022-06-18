0

-I'm 43 -0 Debt -Home Mortgage: PAID OFF -Several Cars: PAID OFF -Loans on renal property: PAID OFF -Credit Cards: PAID OFF -Personal Loans: PAID OFF -6mo+ Emergency Fund -Credit report clean and rising

I've been self-employed for a while so never had a matching 401K, I consider my rental property as my retirement.

What now? What should my next goals be?

We cannot answer that for you. Also, products get you to goals, they are not goals. A 401(k) is, essentially, a product.

Sit down and look at what you want to do. Do you want a vacation in 5 years, every five years, every year? Do you want a winter home? Would you like to sing in the Metropolitan Opera?

Write out your goals, which you have to find first, in a form so concrete that anybody could buy it for you.

For example, I want a winter home is not a goal. I want a three-bedroom, two-bath, one-story home with blue siding in Miami Florida's South Beach area that is within walking distance from Starbucks that will be purchased on June 5th, 2024 is a goal.

I want to walk the Appalachian trail from Springer Mountain Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine starting on the opening day in 2027 is a goal.

Once you have those, then you can put financial targets on them. We can help you then.

