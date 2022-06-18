0

Firstly, are sales returns and allowances estimated and combined with allowance for doubtful accounts? Also, what if it is under/overstated, but you don't learn this until the next accounting period. For example, if ABC corp earns 1000 in December, and believes that 100 will be a doubtful account/will be returned. But, in February, they learn that 50 was actually not paid/returned. Would they report earnings on their income statement for overestimated doubtful accounts? And what about if they underestimated the allowance, and 200 was actually not paid/returned?

Improve this question
New contributor
Liam Coyne is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Liam Coyne is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.