Firstly, are sales returns and allowances estimated and combined with allowance for doubtful accounts? Also, what if it is under/overstated, but you don't learn this until the next accounting period. For example, if ABC corp earns 1000 in December, and believes that 100 will be a doubtful account/will be returned. But, in February, they learn that 50 was actually not paid/returned. Would they report earnings on their income statement for overestimated doubtful accounts? And what about if they underestimated the allowance, and 200 was actually not paid/returned?