Exchange.Gemini.com customer service is the worst I have ever encountered. they are refusing to close my account. and I have been locked out frozen from my own account from day one when I opened the account and made a deposit my account was immediately frozen the next day when I noticed it was frozen I contacted customer service and went through a long process of validation and authentication to get my account unfrozen only to find it frozen again the next day and it's been frozen ever since for more than a month bow and some 60 emails I have provided everything they asked for yet they continue to give me the run around while the balance in my account is getting smaller and smaller every day!