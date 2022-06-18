If I buy tools and use them to build furniture that I donate to
charity, what can I write off?
Maybe on the tools.
Does it get more complicated if I ever use the tools for a personal
project?
This looks like you bought the tools, and made one item that was donated to charity, then used the tools for yourself. Now if you donated the tools to the charity that would be a different story.
I assume I could write off cost of tools, materials, electricity, and
perhaps time spent? But I am unsure on specifics.
- Tools: Maybe. See above.
- Materials: Yes. But save the receipts.
- Electricity: Yes. But hard to calculate unless you needed to run a kiln for 3 days.
- Time spent: No you can't deduct your time.
You can also deduct mileage, parking and tolls.
Make sure you get receipts for parking, tolls, materials, and that you get a receipt from the charity when you donate the furniture.