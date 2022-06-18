When calculating the PE ratio of a company that reports in EUR, would the EPS be converted at today's exchange rate or the rate on the latest fiscal period end date (i.e. Dec 31, 2021)?
Stack Exchange network consists of 180 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community