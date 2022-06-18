My 401k fund has an option for investment in S&P 500 index fund, however the investment doesn't come with any dividend yield. S&P 500 index funds such as VOO, SPY come with a dividend yield. Do you know whether S&P 500 index funds available in 401k come with a dividend? If not, I am wondering where the dividend goes - if I put the same money in individual brokerage account for index funds, I would get higher yield than what I would get in 401k account.