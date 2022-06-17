1

I'm currently in my graduate studies in Canada. I have around 20k in savings. I will make around 8k more by the end of studies in savings without accumulating any more debt. I currently have 20k in debt from my undergraduate degree from the government loan program OSAP. This debt is interest free as long as I maintain my studies. I am not sure if I will pursue a phd after my graduate studies and so presumably after the next year (14 months) I will have to repay the 20k.

So in essence I have the liquid money to be debt free at this moment, but the debt will not accumulate any interest for another year. It seems like some investments into things like index stocks may provide a small profit over the course of the year with some fraction of my money that will need to be used to pay back the loan in the future.

A couple of my thoughts:

  1. I've heard that the market isn't doing to well at the moment. Although I believe index stocks do well in the long term, is 1 year too short a time where its possible they loose money

  2. The calmness that comes with knowing I hold no debt is very tempting

  3. Perhaps investing the amount I would have saved extra by the end of the studies? The 8k I would have ontop of the 20k

  4. I've considered safe options like GSA bonds but they have rather small return (0.05%/year)

  • What would you do if your $20,000 was only worth $5,000 next year and you had to earn another $15,000? Would that be okay with you?
    – user253751
    1 hour ago
  • When the market goes down, it's a "don't let your mouth write checks your ass can't cash" moment for a lot of people. A lot of people keep investing more and more money thinking they're getting rich... then they are sorely disappointed...
    – user253751
    1 hour ago

I've heard that the market isn't doing to well at the moment. Although I believe index stocks do well in the long term, is 1 year too short a time where its possible they lose money

So far 2022 has been a brutal year for stocks in general. Index funds have also been down this year. There is no guarantee that in a year that stock prices will have gone up. You could vary well have a smaller investment in a year.

So no don't invest in stocks if you need the money in the next few years.

I've considered safe options like GSA bonds but they have rather small return (0.05%/year)

Government bonds are an option. You need to compare that with what you can get from your bank, to see if the effort of switching makes economic sense.

Perhaps investing the amount I would have saved extra by the end of the studies? The 8k I would have ontop of the 20k

Depends on what you want to do with the 8K soon after graduation. If you will need to move to where your new job is, then the earlier advice to not invest money you need to spend in a few years applies.

