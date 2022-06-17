I've heard that the market isn't doing to well at the moment. Although I believe index stocks do well in the long term, is 1 year too short a time where its possible they lose money

So far 2022 has been a brutal year for stocks in general. Index funds have also been down this year. There is no guarantee that in a year that stock prices will have gone up. You could vary well have a smaller investment in a year.

So no don't invest in stocks if you need the money in the next few years.

I've considered safe options like GSA bonds but they have rather small return (0.05%/year)

Government bonds are an option. You need to compare that with what you can get from your bank, to see if the effort of switching makes economic sense.

Perhaps investing the amount I would have saved extra by the end of the studies? The 8k I would have ontop of the 20k

Depends on what you want to do with the 8K soon after graduation. If you will need to move to where your new job is, then the earlier advice to not invest money you need to spend in a few years applies.