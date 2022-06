Despite the many answers on this site saying pre-existing conditions are a thing of the past, there are non-marketplace US insurance plans that exclude pre-existing conditions on a 12 month or 24 month look-back, such as short-term plans.

My question is about what happens if you take such a plan and have a condition that is excluded from your coverage. Do you still get charged the "insurance rate" for the appointment/treatment or are you charged full price as if you had no insurance at all?