If you want to be on the winning side of any change in economic conditions, whether that’s high inflation or a bear market, or low interest rates, or anything else, the key is to act before the changed condition is generally recognised in the markets. When it is recognised, it’s too late to get other parties to take the other side of the deals that you need to make to take advantage of the new condition. So you’re way too late to be on the winning side this time.