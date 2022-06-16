When inflation happens, there's a lot of money in the economy. This means someone ends up with more money than they should have. This also means somebody wins while other people lose. Who are these people who win when inflation happens?
1Please clarify your specific problem or provide additional details to highlight exactly what you need. As it's currently written, it's hard to tell exactly what you're asking.– Giskard3 hours ago
Hi, personal finance questions belong to personal finance and money– 1muflon13 hours ago
1"someone ends up with more money than they should have" What do you mean by this? What does this have to do with inflation?– D Stanley3 hours ago
1Economy is not a zero-sum game, and inflation doesn't mean "someone ends up with more money than they should have". Who decides how much money anyone should have, anyway?– littleadv3 hours ago
Then why is there more money in the economy? After all that's what inflation is, right?– Chirag Arora3 hours ago
2 Answers
Winners from inflation include:
- Those who owe fixed-rate debt that can more easily be repaid with inflated dollars
- Those who own hard assets whose price rises with inflation
- Those with in-demand skills whose wages rise
- Those who have pre-purchased goods and services for future use
If you want to be on the winning side of any change in economic conditions, whether that’s high inflation or a bear market, or low interest rates, or anything else, the key is to act before the changed condition is generally recognised in the markets. When it is recognised, it’s too late to get other parties to take the other side of the deals that you need to make to take advantage of the new condition. So you’re way too late to be on the winning side this time.