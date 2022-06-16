-1

When inflation happens, there's a lot of money in the economy. This means someone ends up with more money than they should have. This also means somebody wins while other people lose. Who are these people who win when inflation happens?

    Please clarify your specific problem or provide additional details to highlight exactly what you need. As it's currently written, it's hard to tell exactly what you're asking.
    – Giskard
    43 mins ago
  • Hi, personal finance questions belong to personal finance and money
    – 1muflon1
    39 mins ago
  • "someone ends up with more money than they should have" What do you mean by this? What does this have to do with inflation?
    – D Stanley
    33 mins ago
    Economy is not a zero-sum game, and inflation doesn't mean "someone ends up with more money than they should have". Who decides how much money anyone should have, anyway?
    – littleadv
    30 mins ago
  • Then why is there more money in the economy? After all that's what inflation is, right?
    – Chirag Arora
    14 mins ago

Your salary reflects your value on the job market. If you think you're underpaid by your current employer - you should seek employment elsewhere with the conditions that you'd prefer. If you can find a new employer who'd pay you more - then you were in fact underpaid, and you've rectified your situation.

If you want to be on the winning side of any change in economic conditions, whether that’s high inflation or a bear market, or low interest rates, or anything else, the key is to act before the changed condition is generally recognised in the markets. When it is recognised, it’s too late to get other parties to take the other side of the deals that you need to make to take advantage of the new condition. So you’re way too late to be on the winning side this time.

