A rule of thumb is to overpay high interest first - but that means I pay more interest longer on the bigger loans.

If you're dealing with fixed rates it's always most efficient to pay off the higher effective interest rate first, regardless of loan duration. Every extra dollar you pay toward either loan is a dollar you don't pay interest on again, so the only question is how much interest will that dollar of debt cost you.

The minimum payment is based on the loan duration, but otherwise loan duration has no impact on deciding what to pay of first.

A thought experiment that some have found helpful is to imagine that instead of having two loans that you have 110,000 loans of $1 each. 10,000 of those at 5% and rest at 3%. They are all one year loans that renew for another year if they go unpaid. Each 5% loan costs you $0.05 per year (simple interest), and each 3% loan costs you $0.03 per year. So every $1 you pay toward a 5% loan saves you $0.05, but that's a dollar you couldn't pay toward a 3% loan, which costs you $0.03, you still save $0.02 per year per dollar put toward 5% loan(s).

Effective interest rate is important because if there is a tax advantage to some debt it could create a preference between two otherwise comparable rates. Not likely an issue in your case unless you were already itemizing deductions for other reasons. I'm also assuming no prepayment penalties.