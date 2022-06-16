Anonymous payments through Paypal, ATMs, POS machines constantly offer me alternative currencies for my MasterCard or VISA. For example, Paypal will just bill me in the alternative currency even if I refuse to use their conversion rate.

For example, one MasterCard triggers mentioned services to offer me HRK (Croatian kuna), despite me living outside of Croatia and my registered address was outside of Croatia.

Another MasterCard offers GBP, I never had a GBP account there and have only EUR. Every single time I use it I am offered GBP/EUR conversion.

I have reached out multiple times to the card issuer and they told me it's not on their side and that they cannot do anything.

Do I have to reach out to MasterCard or VISA to make sure I am only billed in EUR?