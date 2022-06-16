Context: I am only a curious person observing what is going on in the markets. I am not educated in finance, investing, etc.

Out of curiosity, I followed the behavior of Dollar (represented in the DXY index, since it follows the dollar value against other currencies) in the time around the "FOMC interest rate day" (not sure how it is called). There was a strange behavior that I observed and I would like to know if there are any theories that explain it: As I could follow here, there was an increase in the DXY index prior to this day, mainly due to the fact that the market expected a raise in of 75 base points (as per CME Group Fed watch). Well, FOMC delivered exactly what the market expected: 75 base points increased.

What intrigues me is the behavior exactly at the moment this was confirmed: a sudden drop in this index (at 2pm ET). I mean: FOMC delivered exactly what the marked expected, so, in my naive understanding, it should be the case that the vast majority of investors were prepared for exactly this situation and it would be already accounted in the existing prices (therefore, indexes).

Is there any theory that explains this change of behavior after the confirmation of market expectations?

Thanks!