I'm trying to get a handle on my household finances for the first time in my life. Part of that is producing a nice spreadsheet which I'm going to use to track expenditure, debt burndown etc. and plan a budget.

As part of this, I want to be able to put my gross salary in and calculate my income tax and national insurance. Obviously, in the UK we have marginal income tax so different proportions of my pay are taxed at different rates. This is quite a difficult calculation to do in excel IMHO.

As such, I'd like to calculate what my effective overall tax rate is, then I can just deduct that from my salary.

Any ideas on what the calculation for this would be?

  • Using the government's online tool and a range of incomes in the middle tax bracket, I've created a linear regression of y=0-.553x+8150.91 which isn't terrible but it's no good for any other brackets
    – Persistence
    30 mins ago

