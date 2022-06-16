Does that mean that my 401k portfolio of investments is being managed extremely poorly ?

I am only going to focus on this aspect of the question

I imagined that my 401k investments must be going to some low-risk-stable-return type of financial investments.

Some companies have a default investment choice if the employee doesn't specify one. That default option could be an S&P 500 fund, or it could be a fund that has a target date that is geared to your age so that the investment would become more conservative as you get closer to retirement.

In any case the employee should make sure that their funds are invested the way they want.

Terms like low-risk-stable sound like you were expecting that all or most of the money was going into a bond fund.

However, when I checked the YTD return on my 401k contributions for this year, it was down 20% while S&P500 is up 1.5% till month of June.

Comparing the return to the S&P 500 implies that you expected to compare your results to something that is 100% stocks. Stock funds are never low-risk or stable.

You need decide how risky you want you investments to be. You need to look at the funds available, look at their returns and their expense, and then decide to invest in a way that meets your needs.

The good thing about a 401(k), or an IRA, is that selling one fund and then buying another has no tax impact as long as the money is still in the 401(k) or IRA.