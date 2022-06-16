Generally yes, you're a US citizen so you're subject to the Federal tax laws. Florida has no income tax for individual tax payers (if you operate as a corporation, then there may be some taxation on the State level as well).

If you operate as a sole proprietor then Schedules C and SE are the relevant ones.

Your expected tax burden will be your individual income tax and your self-employment tax (that's the one calculated on Schedule SE).

Sales tax in Florida is applicable to sale, admission, storage or rental, neither of which is what you're doing, so you will not be subject to the sales tax.