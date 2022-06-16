I am a U.S. citizen with residency in Florida and am setting up a freelance contract as a sole proprietor with a Canadian government agency. The work will be done remotely from my home in Florida. In setting up the contract, I apparently need to write a quote letter that includes the applicable taxes for this type of work in your jurisdiction.
I guess I have a few questions to clarify
- My understanding is that because I am a citizen/resident in the U.S., and will be performing my work from my home in the U.S., I will only be paying taxes to the U.S.?
- Do I just use Form 1040 Schedule SE to calculate my expected tax burden?
- What IRS tax forms should I be aware of? Just Form 1040 Schedule C and Schedule SE?