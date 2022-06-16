0

The background is the same as in my previous question:

I'm in the US on an F1 visa (and this will be the case for the next two years). I'm not sure whether I will take the path of staying in the US further or not; I may leave the US for good at the end of my studies, or I may leave the US for a few years for work and then return to the US for work (and subsequently find a way of staying here for good), or I may just continuously stay in the US after graduation (first for work, then finding a way toward permanent residency).

I was wondering what happens to the credit cards that I opened with US banks (specifically, with Chase) if I leave the US, especially if it's just for several (say 2-5) years. Am I supposed to close them before leaving the US? (I wouldn't like to do this, since if I end up moving to the US later, I'd have to build my credit history from scratch again; but I don't know what the rules are as to whether I can keep the cards, hence this question.)

