I'm in the US on an F1 visa, and this will be the case for the next two years. As far as I understand, it's legal for me to buy stocks/ETFs via a US-based broker. However, I'm not sure whether I will take the path of staying in the US further or not; I may leave the US for good at the end of my studies, or I may leave the US for a few years for work and then return to the US for work (and subsequently find a way of staying here for good), or I may just continuously stay in the US after graduation (first for work, then finding a way toward permanent residency). I'm interested in long-term investments (say at least 3-5 or maybe 10 years), and I'm mainly interested in ETFs as opposed to individual stocks (if that matters).

What will happen with my stocks/ETFs if I end up leaving the US after studies, either for a few years or for good? If this depends on the broker, what US-based brokers allow non-US-residents to at least keep the ETFs/stocks that were bought when the person was residing in the US (or possibly to continue trading, even being outside the US)? Previously I used a broker in the country of my citizenship (Russia), but it's no longer an option.

