What you're missing is that the existing $50k would grow by 7% in the first scenario too (assuming the same investments), so the actual result would be:

Year 1: $20,000 x .07 = $1,400 gain + $50,000 * .07 = $3,500 gain

Year 2: 21,400 x .07 = $1,498 gain + $53,500 * .07 = $3,745 gain

So your total gain between the two accounts would be $2,898 + $7,245 = $10,143 - exactly the same as the second scenario.

So there's no monetary benefit of contributing to a new vs existing 529 plan - the benefits would be the choice of beneficiaries, which as you pointed out could be changed - or you could do a partial rollover if you ended up with multiple students you wanted to provide for. You could also have different age-appropriate investments in the separate accounts.