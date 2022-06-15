I have a question regarding rate of return and if it earns more quickly in a larger investment account. Let's assume a rate of return of 7% and $20,000 to invest. Options are to start a new 529 account with the $20,000 or adding to an existing 529 account with a current balance of $50,000.
New 529 - fund with $20,000:
Year 1: $20,000 x .07 = $1,400 gain
Year 2: 21,400 x .07 = $1,489 gain
Gain in 2 years: $2,889
vs. add to existing $50k 529
Year 1: ($20k + $50k) x .07 = $4,900.
Year 2: $74,900 x .07 = $5,243.
Gain in 2 years: $10,143 – better to add the $20,000 to the larger 529? Thought being since the beneficiary can be changed, would this allow higher gains in the account and allowing for more growth potential?