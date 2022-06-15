0

I have a question regarding rate of return and if it earns more quickly in a larger investment account. Let's assume a rate of return of 7% and $20,000 to invest. Options are to start a new 529 account with the $20,000 or adding to an existing 529 account with a current balance of $50,000.

New 529 - fund with $20,000:

Year 1: $20,000 x .07 = $1,400 gain

Year 2: 21,400 x .07 = $1,489 gain

Gain in 2 years: $2,889

vs. add to existing $50k 529

Year 1: ($20k + $50k) x .07 = $4,900.

Year 2: $74,900 x .07 = $5,243.

Gain in 2 years: $10,143 – better to add the $20,000 to the larger 529? Thought being since the beneficiary can be changed, would this allow higher gains in the account and allowing for more growth potential?

Improve this question
New contributor
Jeanie is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

What you're missing is that the existing $50k would grow by 7% in the first scenario too (assuming the same investments), so the actual result would be:

Year 1: $20,000 x .07 = $1,400 gain + $50,000 * .07 = $3,500 gain

Year 2: 21,400 x .07 = $1,498 gain + $53,500 * .07 = $3,745 gain

So your total gain between the two accounts would be $2,898 + $7,245 = $10,143 - exactly the same as the second scenario.

So there's no monetary benefit of contributing to a new vs existing 529 plan - the benefits would be the choice of beneficiaries, which as you pointed out could be changed - or you could do a partial rollover if you ended up with multiple students you wanted to provide for. You could also have different age-appropriate investments in the separate accounts.

Improve this answer
1
  • 1
    There are potentially some minuscule differences stemming from transaction fees but that's not, in my opinion, worth factoring in, especially compared to other factors
    – Kevin
    10 mins ago

Your Answer

Jeanie is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.