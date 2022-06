I received a CP11 notice saying they changed the amount claimed as nonrefundable Child Tax Credit or credit for other dependents because I either didn't enter an amount or entered an incorrect amount based on the number of boxes checked on page 1 of return.

I don't understand that because I claimed 2 dependents everywhere. But what's really confusing me is that they changed the amount by $250.40 instead of $500 or $1000.

What could have happened to calculate such a seemingly odd number?