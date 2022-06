Suppose you own a bunch of stocks/ETFs with a broker (e.g, Fidelity) and you want to switch to another broker (e.g., Vanguard).

You can certainly sell the stocks/ETFs, move the cash to Vanguard, and then rebuy the same stocks/ETFs, but you would incur capital gains tax.

It is possible to move the stocks/ETFs to a different broker without selling them to avoid capital gains tax?