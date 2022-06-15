0

I was currently looking at investing into annuities, specifically through the current Canvas offer of 4.3% for 3 years (https://www.annuityexpertadvice.com/annuity-rates/). In signing up I was notified about a 10% penalty if withdrawn before age 59.5)

In their own words:

Annuity products are given certain tax deferred benefits designed for retirement savings. If you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, any gains are subject to a 10% Internal Revenue Service (IRS) penalty."

Does this mean that after my 3 year period, I will receive a 10% penalty to take my money back? My age is less than 59 and if this is true then this seems like a pretty bad investment to be. Perhaps I do not understand annuities well enough then.

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.