I was currently looking at investing into annuities, specifically through the current Canvas offer of 4.3% for 3 years (https://www.annuityexpertadvice.com/annuity-rates/). In signing up I was notified about a 10% penalty if withdrawn before age 59.5)

In their own words:

Annuity products are given certain tax deferred benefits designed for retirement savings. If you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, any gains are subject to a 10% Internal Revenue Service (IRS) penalty."

Does this mean that after my 3 year period, I will receive a 10% penalty to take my money back? My age is less than 59 and if this is true then this seems like a pretty bad investment to be. Perhaps I do not understand annuities well enough then.