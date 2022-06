Exemption from taxation is this special act that exempts a Sikkimese person from not having to pay taxes.

(26AAA) in case of an individual, being a Sikkimese, any income which accrues or arises to him—

(a) from any source in the State of Sikkim; or

(b) by way of dividend or interest on securities:

Can anyone help me if this includes trading futures and options in the NSE , BSE and trading stocks ?