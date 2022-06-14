1

My broker software reports 2 different numbers for "volume" and "number of trades". However, if I look on investopedia it lists "volume" to be the number of trades. The volume number is usually 2-3 digits larger than the other number. What do these two different numbers mean?

Improve this question
New contributor
wdkrnls is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

For stocks, volume is the number of shares traded. A trade can be (and almost always is) for multiple shares, and is usually a multiple of 100, which is why the volume is 2-3 digits more than the number of trades.

I don't see where your link defines "volume" as "number of trades".

Improve this answer
3
  • For me the page lists as the first sentence: Trading volume is the total number of shares of a security that were traded during a given period of time.. In my broker's documentation it has a code v for volume and then another piece of information it calls n which it says are the number of trades.
    – wdkrnls
    20 mins ago
  • "Trading volume is the total number of shares of a security..." One trade can be for 100 (or 5, or 10,000) shares
    – D Stanley
    18 mins ago
  • Your answer makes perfect sense as to why both are integers.
    – wdkrnls
    17 mins ago

Your Answer

wdkrnls is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.