My broker software reports 2 different numbers for "volume" and "number of trades". However, if I look on investopedia it lists "volume" to be the number of trades. The volume number is usually 2-3 digits larger than the other number. What do these two different numbers mean?
1 Answer
For stocks, volume is the number of shares traded. A trade can be (and almost always is) for multiple shares, and is usually a multiple of 100, which is why the volume is 2-3 digits more than the number of trades.
I don't see where your link defines "volume" as "number of trades".
For me the page lists as the first sentence:
Trading volume is the total number of shares of a security that were traded during a given period of time.. In my broker's documentation it has a code
vfor volume and then another piece of information it calls
nwhich it says are the number of trades.– wdkrnls20 mins ago
"Trading volume is the total number of shares of a security..." One trade can be for 100 (or 5, or 10,000) shares 18 mins ago
Your answer makes perfect sense as to why both are integers.– wdkrnls17 mins ago