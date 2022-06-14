I know there are a few question about changing employers during a calendar year and trying to maximize company match between the two for 401k plans. I've read through them and I think I understand that, in general, if the plan allows for a corrective distribution, and you get this done before April 15th of the following year for the current year, then no harm no foul.

I am wondering if there are any differences with a Roth 401k situation. Especially since a regular 401k plan considers it an "excess deferral" due to the tax advantage, but in a Roth situation, this is post tax, so I'm unsure how this works.

Scenario:

Employer 1:

employed from Jan 1, to Jun 3.

Retirement plan: Enrolled in Roth 401k plan

Contribution YTD: ~$15,600 (I was aggressive since I was unsure if this contract position would be renewed or converted to a direct hire position at the firm I was working at.)

Employer match: No match

Employer 2

employed Jun 6 to present

Retirement plan: plan to enroll in Roth 401k plan

Contribution: To be determined!

Employer match: 6%

Other: company also allows an extra $10,000 for after tax contributions to plan

Pay period: biweekly paycheck

Questions: