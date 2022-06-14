I am an employer in FL and have an employee working remotely in VA, what are my tax liabilities as an employer?
Stack Exchange network consists of 180 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I am an employer in FL and have an employee working remotely in VA, what are my tax liabilities as an employer?