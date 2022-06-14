Assume Abby, an EU citizen, is visiting the USA and buys a lottery ticket. She wins the big jackpot, millions of dollars, but finds out there's taxes to be paid.
How is this handled? Does she pay taxes in the USA, and then again back in Europe? Just in one country? Or is there some tax agreement between the two?
If the particular lottery matters, assusme it's Powerball.
Disclosure: This is not a real case, just research for a novel. I don't believe the particular EU country matter, but any info on a country can be useful. I can then flesh out Abby as a citizen of that country.