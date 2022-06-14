I am new to this thread and I'm seeking some basic advice or comment for this matter.
Please assume that any investment risks are taken into consideration.
Objective:
I would like to bootstrap an investment LLC that will be dedicated to invest in local real-estate, small businesses and the stock market. The purpose of creating a Series LLC is that I would like to have each branch completely separated in order to isolate any kind of debt in case of bankruptcy and also to get involved in multiple industries. However, I'm aware of the fact that a single-member LLC might not be completely protected in these matters as I file the tax and earnings in my income statement.
Questions
- What are the pros and cons of transferring funds from the 401k or the IRA to the LLC for investment purposes, (directed by me) (is it worth it for small amount of funds)?
- Is there a tax benefit under a single-member llc?
- Can the Master LLC start operating as an investment firm (make profits) and then use the funds to acquire small businesses, invest in real estate or start a branch LLC in a different market?