I created a personal budget and i have a saving section but i am not sure if it is considered an expense? and how do you account for it at the bottom of the budget

thanks

  • is it general savings, an emergency fund, or for a specific know expense like your property taxes?
    – mhoran_psprep
    15 mins ago

It could (and maybe should) be considered an outflow but I would not call it an expense. It's just moving money from one pocket to another. You might be saving up for a particular expense (car, furniture, whatever), but until you actually spend the money, it's not an expense.

Now I'm being a bit pedantic - the bottom line is, if it makes your budgeting process easier to think of it as an expense, that's fine. The point is that you actually set aside money for large expenses (whether planned or unplanned). What you call that activity is up for debate. Your actual expenses plus any allocated savings should be less than your income.

