Somewhat self-explanatory. If you (for whatever reason) fail to utilize a first time home buyer loan (typically with more-favorable-than-normal conditions) on your first home, can you utilize it on your second? Or is it one chance and then gone?

  • The "first" is right there...
    – littleadv
    8 mins ago
  • Are you saying that you want to switch the house the loan is for or that you bought your first home with cash?
    – D Stanley
    53 secs ago

Typically, the bank would approve a loan based on a defined object, so if you change the house, the approval is void. They would ask for an appraisal fir the new home, and re-approve - or not - based on its value.
Chances are good if the value is good, but there’s no guarantee.

