Somewhat self-explanatory. If you (for whatever reason) fail to utilize a first time home buyer loan (typically with more-favorable-than-normal conditions) on your first home, can you utilize it on your second? Or is it one chance and then gone?
The "first" is right there...– littleadv8 mins ago
Are you saying that you want to switch the house the loan is for or that you bought your first home with cash?– D Stanley53 secs ago
1 Answer
Typically, the bank would approve a loan based on a defined object, so if you change the house, the approval is void. They would ask for an appraisal fir the new home, and re-approve - or not - based on its value.
Chances are good if the value is good, but there’s no guarantee.