I inadvertently triggered a wash sale in my taxable account (in the US). What my broker reports does not match my understanding of the wash sale rules, so I'm asking here whether it is my broker or I who has the rules wrong.

These are the transactions:

(a) 10/01/2020 - Buy 500 XYZ @ $40 (b) 11/01/2021 - Buy 250 XYZ @ $60 (c) 05/06/2022 - Buy 100 XYZ @ $50 (d) 06/03/2022 - Sell 250 XYZ @ $51 - Selling lot (b) (e) 06/10/2022 - Sell 100 XYZ @ $45 - Selling lot (c)

The sale (d) was a wash sale because (c) was bought less than 30 days earlier. The actual realized loss during 2022 (disregarding the wash sale) is 250 * (51 - 60) + 100 * (45 - 50) = -$2,750 and the basis of the 500 shares I'm currently holding is 40 * 500 = $20,000. My broker (IBKR) reports a realized loss of only 150 * (51 - 60) + 100 * (45 - 50) = -$1,850, but the basis of the remaining 500 shares is still reported to be $20,000.

My questions are:

As I understand the wash sale rules, when the sale (d) took place, part of the loss was added to the lot (c), so that its adjusted basis is 50 + 9 = 59. Shouldn't the loss from the sale (e) then be 100 * (45 - 59) = -$1,400? That is, presuming I make no other transactions, the realized loss in 2022 for tax purposes would be 150 * (51 - 60) + 100 * (45 - 59) = -$2,750, matching the actual realized loss. If this is not the case, "where" is the loss of $900 currently not reported by my broker? Is it attached to the 500 shares I'm currently holding, so that their adjusted basis is $20,900? If so, is there some way to realize that $900 loss for tax purposes without selling the 500 shares?

Thanks!